Child run over by car ‘real lucky’

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Black Rock Fire Chief Pat Roby says an 8-year-old child backed over by a vehicle is “real lucky.”
The incident happened on Lawrence County Road 219 Tuesday morning.
Roby said the vehicle “rolled over” the child, causing multiple cuts and abrasions.
Survival Flight flew the child to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment. He was reportedly “alert” at the time the helicopter took off.
Roby told Region 8 News the child was “real lucky.”
We will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.
