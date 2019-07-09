Donations from two organizations will keep people from going hungry

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas got some much needed help from not one, but two organizations.
A $500 grant was awarded to them by the Community Foundation of Cross County. That money is being used to fund a Cooking Matters at the Store pop-up event.
Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, said the purpose of these events is to show people how to cook healthy and stretch their dollar.
“The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is excited to offer the Cooking Matters at the Store Program,” Jordan said. “This program allows us to teach families how to stretch their food budget while still making healthy choices.”
The first pop-up event took place at the Good Shepherd Center Food Pantry in Wynne from 1p.m. to 3p.m. on Tuesday, July 9. It was held there in order to allow clients the opportunity for both the food pantry distribution.
But this isn’t the only money the food bank received.
Employees from Bayer Crop Science recommended they receive $8,000 from the Bayer Fund to assist with hunger relief.
This money will be used to buy fruits and vegetables for all twelve counties of the food banks service area.
Jordan said living in a farming community helps make healthy foods like this possible to disperse.
“Living in an agricultural state, many of us take for granted the access we have to fresh produce,” Jordan said. “Hearing the excitement and gratitude from the recipients of the fresh produce is a reminder that many of our neighbors can't always afford to choose healthy fruits and vegetables as part of their regular diet.”
Operations Lead at the Jonesboro Bayer site Andrew Weeks said they’re proud to be a part of giving back to the community.
“The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas plays such a large part in our surrounding communities,” Weeks said. “It is awesome that we can partner with such a great organization that gives so much to our area.”
The Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funds for food, education and community development programs.
Bayer has awarded $1.4 million to nonprofit organizations in rural communities so far this year and more than $7 million over the last five years.
The Food Bank of NEA provide 113,000 meals each week to people at risk of hunger in twelve Region 8 counties.
