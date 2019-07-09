Finding the right breast pump

(NBC) - Choosing the right breast pump can be an overwhelming task for many moms since technology is constantly changing.
But there are devices that can help with all of the different needs.
Nikole Elliott-Harvest is a working mom of three and this last time around breastfeeding was harder.
“This being the first time that I returned to work exclusively breastfeeding and pumping, it was uncharted territory," Elliott-Harvest said.
At first, she thought the mid-price point and portable, pump-in-style, medala that insurance sent her was the best choice.
But after some struggling, she upgraded to a hospital-grade pump usually used by moms of preemies.
Nancy Hurst, Director of Women Support Services at The Women’s Pavilion at Texas Children’s, said it’s common that women get frustrated and give up on pumping.
But she said there’s a right device for everyone.
“For someone that’s returning to work, for someone that needs it more than just once in a blue moon," Hurst said.
The medela is a little heavier but can be used with a car adapter, while the spectra are lighter and have a built-in timer.
Both have a backup battery.
While you can buy a solely battery operated pump, you run the risk of it losing power.
But if this is recommended, if you need a second pump or anticipate losing electricity like in a hurricane, there’s the newest, quietest option.
Wearable pumps that claim to fit into your bra.
One by Willow claims that you can pump in public, in meetings, or chasing around older kids, all hands-free.
The downside is that these are about $500, and only hold four ounces at a time, while many women produce more.
Elliott-Harvest said finding the right one for her is the reason she’s been able to exclusively breastfeed for nine months.
“It completely changed my breastfeeding journey," she said.
Under the Affordable Care Act, an insurance company is required to fully cover at least one kind of breast pump.
If they don’t fully cover the kind you want, they may partially cover it, so make sure to ask.
Most flexible spending accounts or health savings accounts cover the cost of accessories or a second pump if you need it.
