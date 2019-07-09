Gov. Parson signs legislation to ‘Back the Blue’ with specialty license plate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed legislation into law on Tuesday, July 9 making a “Back the Blue” specialty license plate.
House Bill 898 was sponsored by Representative Sara Walsh.
Missourians can pay $10 toward the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation to receive the plate. The foundation honors fallen officers. It’s located on the riverside of the Missouri Capitol where a ceremony is held annually.
The state previously had several specialty plates for various law enforcement association members, but did not have a single plate Missourians could get to show support for law enforcement.
The plates are expected to become available by early 2020.
For more information, you can call Rep. Walsh’s office at 573-751-2134.
