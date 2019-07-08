Jonesboro alum Keshawn Andrews transfers from Little Rock to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Golden Hurricane is taking his track & field talents from Little Rock to Fayetteville.
Arkansas announced Monday that Keshawn Andrews is a part of the 2019-2020 signing class. He transfers to the Razorbacks after becoming an All-American with the Trojans.
Andrews’ sophomore campaign was highlighted by a 60m victory at the 2019 Sun Belt Indoor Championships. His time of 6.76 is the 3rd fastest in program history. Keshawn earned All-American accolades in 2018 as a part of Little Rock’s 4x100 relay team.
