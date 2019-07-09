JPD respond to burglary and kidnapping

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro officers responded to an aggravated residential burglary and kidnapping early Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Nisbett.
According to a Facebook post issued by JPD, witnesses told officers that a black male wearing a red hoodie came into the residence, pulled out a gun and took personal items from the people inside.
They said the person then ordered the only man out of the home at gunpoint and left the area.
Once they were safe, the witnesses said they then called the police. The man who had been taken at gunpoint, came back to the home later, saying the guy who took him let him go.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
