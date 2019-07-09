Juvenile robbed at gunpoint, hit with gun

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man appeared before a judge on Tuesday, accused of robbing a juvenile at gunpoint.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police responded to an aggravated robbery call on June 30.
The juvenile told police that he met with the suspect, identified as 19-year-oldDematrius Crawley of Jonesboro, at the Mall at Turtle Creek.
The two then left the mall, going to an address in the Cedar Heights area.
There, the victim said Crawley pointed a gun at him and demanded his cell phone.
The victim gave Crawley his phone, according to the affidavit, but when the juvenile did not provide the information Crawley wanted, Crawley hit the victim with the gun.
Crawley left the area, the affidavit stated, and the juvenile walked away until he was able to contact somebody for help.
Crawley faced District Judge David Boling on July 9, who found probable cause to charge him with aggravated robbery, third-degree battery, and theft $1,000 or less.
His bond was set at $75,000 and his next court appearance is Aug. 30.
