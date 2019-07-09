Man arrested after woman witnesses him punching a child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man for reportedly punching a child after a witness saw the incident while at work.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police responded to the 500-block of Union Street on April 24, due to a child abuse call.
A witness told police that while she was working at her desk, she heard a child screaming and crying.
The witness said she looked out her window and saw an older model green vehicle at a traffic light on the corner of Washington Avenue and Union Street.
She said she saw an adult man, later identified as 26-year-old Willie Braison, punching a boy estimated to be around 10-years-old or younger.
The witness said she followed the vehicle in her own car, but lost it in traffic.
She told police with it being 12:20 p.m. on a school day, she called MicroSociety Magnet School, which is nearby, and asked if a child had been checked out of school by a man.
The school did not give the witness any information but told her to call police.
A detective with Jonesboro police contacted the school and was told that a child matching the description given by the witness was checked out a short time earlier in the day.
The detective then spoke to the child and the Arkansas Department of Human Services and confirmed that Braison checked the boy out of school and left in a green Pontiac car.
The affidavit said the child also told the detective that Braison had hit him after leaving school because he was upset at the child.
Police found bruises on the boy’s body consistent with what the witness said she observed.
Braison appeared before a judge on Tuesday, July 9 who found probable cause to charge him with second-degree domestic battery.
His bond was set at $30,000 and a no-contact order was issued in this case.
His next court appearance will be on Aug. 30.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.