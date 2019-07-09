Man crashed into tree, overturned vehicle in deadly crash

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man drove off the road and into a tree moments before he died.
According to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police, Adam Richard Etter was driving west on Highway 110 in Heber Springs around 9:55 Monday night.
When Etter got to Fox Run Road, he crossed the center line, left the road, hit a tree, and overturned his vehicle.
The crash killed the 27-year-old Heber Springs man.
The report states the weather was clear and road dry at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.