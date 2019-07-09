New law allows open containers

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A new state law signed in by Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives cities the option to adopt open container ordinances.
The City of Paragould said they always follow set state laws, but are glad they have the option to learn more about this ordinance.
Mayor Mike Gaskill said the city has allowed alcohol at events, but with certain stipulations.
“Paragould is in a wet county,” he said. “In the past, we would have to have events to sign a permit for a short period of time.”
However, the mayor is concerned about one thing.
“I think what’s going to be taking place there is it won’t just be inside a building,” he said. “They’ll be able to go outside and that’s one of the things that is a little bit different. Concern would be how long it could be taking place.”
Mayor Gaskill also expressed concerns of drinking and driving within the city limits with this possible new ordinance.
He said this will be looked into by Paragould city leaders.
