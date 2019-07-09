Puppies found abandoned in sealed plastic bin

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -The Conway Police Department is looking for the person responsible for dumping nine puppies in a sealed plastic bin.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, a woman found the puppies in the bin Sunday before calling the police.
According to police, the dogs were covered in fleas and were dehydrated.
“I don’t know what was going through their mind but they didn’t have the welfare of these puppies in mind,” LaTresha Woodruff, a member of the Conway Police Department, said.
“I couldn’t imagine leaving my dog out in the heat like that and in a sealed container is awful,” said one dog owner in Conway.
The dogs are being cared for at the Conway Animal Shelter before they’re put up for adoption.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.