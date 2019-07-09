Rector Public Library library vandalized once again

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) -Employees and patrons at a Region 8 library want vandalizers to stay away.
According to a Facebook post, the Rector Public Library reported freon was stolen from the back of their air conditioning unit.
This isn’t the first time this has happened, with a prior incident happening in June.
Employees said they knew something was wrong when the children’s room wasn’t cooling.
After the first theft, library staff had Entergy put a lock on the fence. They also placed a camera inside the fence line to catch who was doing it if they came back.
The post said the thief stole not just the freon, but cut the straps on the camera and took it too.
Now, staff will have to replace both, cutting into their budget for books, DVD’s and children’s programs.
If you know anything about this crime, contact the Rector Police Department at 870-595-2423.
