St. Bernard’s gives tour of new ICU surgical tower

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The new ICU surgical tower at St. Bernard's is nearly finished.
Crews have been working on the tower for the past 18 months.
Region 8 News received a private tour of the facility on Tuesday, July 9, to see what progress has been made.
The 245,000 square foot facility will house a new atrium, ICU, and large surgical suites.
Senior Vice President of Administrative Services Kevin Hodges said this is going to have a major impact on the area.
“It’s going to be a tremendous impact for our community to be able to do services here locally, so patients do not have to go out of state," Hodges said. “We’re very pleased to be able to bring these services to our communities that we serve in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri."
Each suite will also feature state of the art technology and be more accommodating for visiting families.
Community events at the new facility will start Friday, Dec. 6 with a ribbon-cutting set for Tuesday, Dec. 10.
They will begin accepting patients on Friday, Dec. 13.
