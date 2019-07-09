Survey finds earthquake potential in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - About 500 earthquakes happen in Arkansas every year.
That’s what Martha Kopper with the Arkansas Geological Survey told Little Rock television station KATV.
The AGS conducts studies on soil and sediment to determine fault lines and earthquake potential.
The New Madrid seismic zone, which includes areas of Region 8, is believed to have experienced several 7.0 magnitude earthquakes over the past 4,500 years.
But the rest of the state is being examined too.
KATV reports that the AGS is conducting a study in the Little Rock area, due to its topography and population.
“Because of the potential for the large magnitude that’s why we do need to be concerned. We do need to be prepared for earthquakes,” Kopper told KATV.
The department is seeking a grant for further analysis.
