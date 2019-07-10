AL defeat NL 4-3 in the MLB All-Star Game to tie overall record 44-44

(KFVS) - All-Stars from around Major League Baseball gather a Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio for the 90th All-Star Game.
An All-Star was there to represent all 30 teams in the league.
Paul Dejong represented the St. Louis Cardinals, Whit Merrifield represented the Kansas City Royals, Javier Baez, Wilson Contreras, and Kris Bryant represented the Chicago Cubs and James McCann, Jose Abreu and Lucas Giolito represented the Chicago White Sox.
The American League began the scoring with a double from Michael Brantley in the 2nd and the AL extended their lead to 2-0 with a single from Jorge Polanco in the 5th.
The National League got on the board with a home run by Charlie Blackmon in the 6th.
The American League scored on a double play and then a home run from Joey Gallo in the 7th, 4-1 AL.
Pete Alonso had a two-run single in the 8th to make it 4-3 AL, but the American League would go on to win it.
The American League’s win ties up the overall record 44-44 and 2 ties.
Paul Dejong drew a walk in the 8th.
McCann had a hit in the 7th.
Giolito stuck out one and walked a batter.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.