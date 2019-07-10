Area veterans group receives donation for new van

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A donation was made that will make a huge difference in the lives of Region 8 veterans.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin asked members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 to swing by his office on Wednesday, July 10.
A $5,000 check was presented to the DAV members to help in purchasing a new van.
DAV member Richard Carvell said they couldn’t help our veterans without the support of the community.
“We could not do this without their help if we wanted to continue,” Carvell said. “We run vans to the VA facility in Memphis and Little Rock. One van runs from Jonesboro to Memphis and the other from Jonesboro to Little Rock. The Little Rock runs three days a week and the Memphis runs two days a week. We not only help veterans in Jonesboro, but we pick up veterans along the way and take them to the facility.”
Mayor Perrin said this program is a huge service to the community.
“It’s definitely a tremendous program,” Mayor Perrin said. “It’s a community service because a lot of these vets are disabled or don’t drive themselves. This gets them to their needed doctor appointments in Little Rock and Memphis. This is something we certainly owe them for bravely serving our country.”
Carvell said they work to save the money they need to purchase a van when needed.
“The city and the county both give the DAV $5,000 each year,” Carvell said. “We accumulate that so that when it comes time for us to purchase a new transportation vehicle we have the money.”
Carvell said they have four or five drivers for the program, both regular and backup.
The program is a voluntary service. Carvell said drivers do not have to be veterans.
They do have to go through a health and background check and must also be licensed drivers.
