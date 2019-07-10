Ark. Department of Health issues ‘Boil Water’ notice for Earle

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a “Boil Water” notice for the citizens of Earle.
The water has been deemed unsafe for human consumption due to a presence of E. coli bacteria in the distribution system.
All water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used for making ice.
The notice will be lifted once the Department of Health sees two bacteria samples that indicates the water is free of contamination.
