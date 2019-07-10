Arkansas group will file ballot petitions for recreational marijuana

“There’s nothing safe about marijuana," Jerry Cox, Family Council President, said. "People are killed every day in marijuana-related car accidents in this country. Children in Colorado, California, and other states where marijuana is legal have been hospitalized after getting a hold of an adult’s marijuana. In Alabama, a toddler recently died in a hot car while his parents allegedly were passed out under the influence of marijuana. Legalizing recreational marijuana will put Arkansans at risk.”