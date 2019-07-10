Arkansas group will file ballot petitions for recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -One group announced they plan to attempt to make recreational marijuana in Arkansas a reality.
According to a report from KATV, the Drug Policy Education group plans to file two ballot petitions Wednesday with Secretary of State John Thurston.
The first amendment, the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment, AAUCA, would allow marijuana to be legalized, taxed and regulated.
Dispensaries could start selling recreational marijuana to those over the age of 21 on Dec. 4, 2020.
The second amendment, Arkansas Marijuana Expungement Amendment, AMEA, would allow those convicted of low-level marijuana crimes to petition the court to have the charges expunged.
After the announcement, the Arkansas Family Council Group condemned the efforts to legalize recreational marijuana.
“There’s nothing safe about marijuana," Jerry Cox, Family Council President, said. "People are killed every day in marijuana-related car accidents in this country. Children in Colorado, California, and other states where marijuana is legal have been hospitalized after getting a hold of an adult’s marijuana. In Alabama, a toddler recently died in a hot car while his parents allegedly were passed out under the influence of marijuana. Legalizing recreational marijuana will put Arkansans at risk.”
