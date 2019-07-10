Arkansas & Missouri announce attendees for 2019 SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (KAIT) - College football’s biggest circus kicks off next week. The Southeastern Conference revealed the players that’ll be in the spotlight for SEC Media Days.
Arkansas will bring DL McTelvin Agim, LB De’Jon Harris, and RB Devwah Whaley along with head coach Chad Morris. New Missouri QB Kelly Bryant is coming to Hoover. LB Cale Garrett, CB DeMarcus Acy, and head coach Barry Odom are also representing the Tigers.
You can see the complete SEC Media Days schedule below. All times are Central.
2019 SEC Media Days (Hoover, Alabama)
Monday, July 15th
11:30 am - 3:30 pm: Missouri (Barry Odom, DeMarkus Acy, Kelly Bryant, Cale Garrett)
Commissioner Greg Sankey
2:30 pm - 6:30 pm: Florida (Dan Mullen, Feleipe Franks, Lamical Perine, Jabari Zuniga)
LSU (Ed Orgeron, Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit)
Tuesday, July 16th
9:00 am - 1:00 pm: Georgia (Kirby Smart, Jake Fromm, J.R. Reed, Andrew Thomas)
Ole Miss (Matt Luke, Matt Corral, Alex Givens, MoMo Sanogo)
1:30 pm - 5:30 pm: Texas A&M (Jimbo Fisher, Justin Madubuike, Braden Mann, Kellen Mond)
Tennessee (Jeremy Pruitt, Daniel Bituli, Jarrett Guarantano, Darrell Taylor)
Wednesday, July 17th
9:00 am - 1:00pm: Arkansas (Chad Morris, McTelvin Agim, De’Jon Harris, Devwah Whaley)
Alabama (Nick Saban, Jerry Jeudy, Dylan Moses, Tua Tagovailoa)
1:30 pm - 5:30 pm: Mississippi State (Joe Moorhead, Farrod Green, Erroll Thompson, Darryl Williams)
South Carolina (Will Muschamp, Jake Bentley, T.J. Brunson, Bryan Edwards)
Thursday, July 18th
9:00 am – 2:00 pm: Vanderbilt (Derek Mason, Kalija Lipscomb, Jared Pinkney, Ke’Shawn Vaughn)
Kentucky (Mark Stoops, Lynn Bowden Jr., Kash Daniel, Logan Stenberg)
Auburn (Gus Malzahn, Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson, Prince Tega Wanogho)