Cleaning the city one condemnation at a time

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A total of five homes were voted as condemned by a local city council in hopes of making the area look better.
The City of Paragould passed the condemnations in Monday night’s city council meeting on July 8.
Once a home is condemned, the owner has 30 days to tear it down themselves or be charged for the work.
The city will tear down the structure, but the cost of the work will be tacked on to the owner’s county taxes.
Mayor Mike Gaskill said the city sometimes does not see that money back.
“Granted, we haven’t gotten everything back yet because some people don’t pay taxes,” he said.
He said after so many years of the bill not being paid, the State comes in and auctions off the property.
Mayor Gaskill said a lot of the time, the chances of getting all the money back are slim.
The city is concerned not only about the eye-sore, but the lack of safety that goes with these houses.
“One of the biggest concerns we have is those being dangerous and in bad shape,” he said. “That’s why we tell the people that they need to upgrade them or we’ll condemn them.”
In order for a home to be condemned, a citizen of Paragould must report it.
Then, the property is inspected, and the city council approves or disapproves if the home is deemed condemned.
Mayor Gaskill said no homes will be condemned if someone lives in them.
To report a home in the City of Paragould, call 870-239-7500.
