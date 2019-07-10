Committee will seek to resolve street renaming issue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We first told you in June about a local civil rights group that wanted to rename a portion of road after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later how the decision was tabled.
Now, Chairman of the Nominating and Rules Committee Chris Gibson has called for a special meeting.
Its purpose is to discuss appointments to the committee in charge of bringing back a recommendation on a solution concerning Jonesboro not having a street named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The meeting will be held Tuesday, July 16 in the council chambers, located at the Municipal Center at 300 South Church St.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.