JPD releases more information in search for missing person

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Lisa Mans Prescott has been missing since September 2018, with officials being advised of possible prescription drug dependence, history of overdosing and other mental issues, Jonesboro police said Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post made by the Jonesboro Police Department, officers headed to the 4500 block of Shale Drive after getting a potential missing person call Sept. 1.
Officers made contact with Prescott’s sister, who had dropped by to check on her. She was last seen around 6:30 p.m. the night before.
Her sister discovered the front door to Prescott’s house unlocked and her dog running loose.
She told officers this was unusual. She had also discovered Lisa’s wallet, bank card and personal phone had not been taken. No signs of forced entry were found during the investigation.
Prescott’s niece lived there with her and was the primary caregiver who distributed her aunt’s daily medications. She had been prescribed multiple medications at the time of her disappearance and they were not missing from the home.
The night Prescott went missing, her niece and a friend traveled to Blytheville, leaving Prescott alone.
JPD officers made several attempts to locate her. Calls were made to local behavioral health facilities, along with the Craighead County Jail to make sure she had not checked herself in or been detained. Her information was entered in the ACIC database as missing or endangered the afternoon she was reported missing. Multiple searches of the area showed no signs of her.
The JPD ICAC team obtained the security system take from evidence on Shale and analyzed it. They discovered the system had stopped work a year prior to this incident.
The case was assigned to Detective Joe Robinson on Sept. 3, 2018. He was advised about Prescott’s ongoing prescription drug dependence, history of overdosing and other mental issues.
Tips have poured into the JPD over the years about Prescott’s whereabouts, ranging from Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.
If you have any information about Lisa Prescott, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657.
