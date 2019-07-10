July 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
Here’s a look at what’s making news this Wednesday, July 10:
Weather Headlines
Skies are clear and humidity is high this Wednesday morning.
Some light fog has been observed and many locations are in the upper 70s.
A heat advisory continues today as hot and humid conditions continue over the Mid-South.
Afternoon heat indices could reach 105 degrees.
Some relief from the humidity will arrive on Friday, following a weak cold frontal passage Thursday morning.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
News Headlines
The search continues this morning for a missing Missouri man.
A $275,000 infusion of cash will help one Region 8 city finish a major renovation project.
Next month voters in one county head to the polls to decide on a sales tax increase. Here’s how the money will be spent.
Hot under the collar: Once again, vandals have targeted a local library’s air conditioners.
Award-winning character actor Rip Torn has died.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.