July 10: What you need to know

Bryan's Wednesday forecast_July 10
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 10, 2019 at 5:35 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 5:35 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.

Here’s a look at what’s making news this Wednesday, July 10:

Weather Headlines

Skies are clear and humidity is high this Wednesday morning.

Some light fog has been observed and many locations are in the upper 70s.

A heat advisory continues today as hot and humid conditions continue over the Mid-South.

Afternoon heat indices could reach 105 degrees.

Some relief from the humidity will arrive on Friday, following a weak cold frontal passage Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Nearly $275K in grant money will renovate a historic building into a fine arts center

The search continues this morning for a missing Missouri man.

A $275,000 infusion of cash will help one Region 8 city finish a major renovation project.

Next month voters in one county head to the polls to decide on a sales tax increase. Here’s how the money will be spent.

Hot under the collar: Once again, vandals have targeted a local library’s air conditioners.

Award-winning character actor Rip Torn has died.

Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.