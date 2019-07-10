Mayor Perrin makes selections for Unity Committee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin on Wednesday selected 11 people as nominees to serve on a committee to discuss a solution involving the city not having a street named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In a media release, Perrin said he selected Emma Agnew, John A. Beineke, Judy Casteel, Charles Coleman, Sandra Combs, Jeffrey Gibson, Jeff Mead, Lisa Melton, Chris Moss, Adrian Rogers and Garry Tate to serve on the committee, with Coleman serving as chair.
Jonesboro council members created the committee June 18 and Perrin said he selected the nominees out of 32 applicants for the committee.
Perrin said the nominees come from a variety of areas, including business, Arkansas State University and leaders in the community.
“We had some highly qualified applicants, and to create a truly representative cross section of the community, it became clear to me that we needed at least two more members,” Perrin said in the statement to Region 8 News. “That said, a lot of good people were left off, not because they weren’t qualified, but because we needed a balance of everything from personal background to where candidates live. If you were not chosen, I hope you will apply to participate in city government again in the future.”
If approved by the council’s Rules and Nominating Committee and the council on July 16, the first meeting of the committee will be held July 24. It will take place at 5:30 p.m. on the first floor conference room of the Municipal Center located at 300 South Church Street.
