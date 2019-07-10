Melbourne, Osceola airports receive grants

WASHINGTON, DC (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 airports will receive funding to help with key infrastructure needs for the future.
According to a media release from Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, the Melbourne Municipal-John E. Miller Field received $177,300 while the Osceola Municipal Airport will receive $472,500.
The funding for the Melbourne project will help to update the airport’s Master Plan Study, while the funding for Osceola will go toward rehabilitating the runway and lighting on it.
Earlier this year, federal authorities said several other airports in Blytheville, Pocahontas and Walnut Ridge received funding for improvements to taxiway extensions and runway upgrades.
Overall, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that $477 million in grants was given to 264 airports around the country, including 26 in the state of Arkansas.
