More top-tier golfers commit to WGC Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The best players in golf continue to sign up for a trip to Memphis as the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational inked two more players Tuesday, both of them ranked in the top 10.
Jon Rahm is ranked number 8 in the world. He’s coming off a win at the Irish Open after shooting a 62 in the final round. The victory gives him 4 victories on the European Tour, to go along with 3 wins on the PGA.
Rahm made a strong showing in the U.S. Open, finishing tied for 3rd. He’s currently ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup Standings. This will be his first start in Memphis.
Also committing to the tournament is Justin Thomas, who’s ranked number 9 in the world. Thomas’ commitment now gives the invitational 7 of the world’s top 10 golfers.
A former world number 1, Thomas is the 2017 FedEx Cup Champion. He won the WGC event this time last year when it was held in Akron, Ohio. Thomas took part in the announcement of the tournament moving to Memphis and is making good on his pledge to play here.
Thomas has 9 PGA Tour victories, and he’s only 26.
The World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs July 24-28 at the TPC at Southwind.
