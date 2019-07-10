Nearly $275K in grant money will renovate a historic building into a fine arts center

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials have been renovating a historic building in Osceola for the past three years, and now a couple of grants the city just received will help finish it up.
It’s the Coston Building in downtown Osceola.
Once a barbershop and later a hardware store, it’s been vacant and falling apart for years.
But in 2017, the city started getting funding to fix it up.
Nearly $275,000 later, the city hopes to finish up turning the building into a fine arts center for the community and tourists to enjoy.
“We’d like to put an emphasis on our music heritage and our music tourism, so this is going to be a very exciting opportunity to sponsor different functions for all the fine arts, with an emphasis on music,” Mayor Sally Wilson said. “So this is exciting, and we think it will be quite a boost to the downtown area.”
Funding has come from the Department of Arkansas Heritage, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, and USDA.
Their next steps in the renovation include electrical, flooring and window repairs.
And Wilson hopes to have the fine arts center completed and open by the end of the year.
