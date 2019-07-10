New fire station to provide security, help in emergencies

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould accepted a bid of $4,784,600 to build a new Fire Station No. 1 on the northern portion of the city.
At the current Fire Station 1, the traffic light near the station will turn to red, stopping cars in front of the station.
This could keep fire trucks from exiting the station, in case of an emergency.
Mayor Mike Gaskill said the location will be easier for the department to exit and enter, as well as to help get to fires on the northern portion of town.
The new station will be located, across from Morgan Street and near the Kirk Field airport.
Tate General Contractors will handle the new construction and Mayor Gaskill said the station will be completed in a year.
Once completed, the former Fire Station No. 1 will be closed and the city will sell the property.
