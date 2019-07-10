Poinsett County officials pushing to pass half-cent sales tax

POINSETT CO., Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Quorum Court voted unanimously for a special election to approve a half-cent sales tax.
If passed, the tax will go strictly towards the county jail and sheriff’s office permanently.
The tax will allow for repairs to the jail and will keep staff members on the payroll in the jail that's operating at capacity.
The building was built in 1995 and part of repairing the infrastructure includes a boiler system priced at $111,000. The tax will also update officers’ gear, including getting rid of old vehicles with over 150,000 miles.
Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News Tuesday this is something needed in order to ensure the safety of citizens.
“It is very critical to our community," Molder said. “In order for us to effectively police, effectively dispatch, effectively answer 911 calls, effectively house inmates, we need this tax.”
In March, the Criminal Detention Facilities Review Committee listed lack of space, staffing concerns, and structure matters in their review. However, they did praise the sheriff’s department saying, “The Review Committee commends the Sheriff’s Office, as the jail staff is doing a great job despite the confines of the current building."
Those opposed said that if the tax passed, the tax for some cities will be over ten percent when combined with state and local taxes. If approved, the sales tax rate will increase from 1.25 percent to 1.75 percent countywide in Jan. 2020.
An election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 13. Early voting begins Tuesday, Aug. 6.
