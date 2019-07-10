Police lead on chase that covered two counties

BAXTER/FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A man is in custody after leading authorities on a chase that spanned two counties.
According to a news release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested 25-year-old Dylan O. Lawyer of Gassville early Tuesday morning in Fulton County.
Around 6:30 a.m., Baxter County Sheriff Corporal David Estes met a Grey Chevrolet truck heading east on U.S. Highway 62 going 91 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.
Cpl. Estes followed the vehicle to issue a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Lawyer, refused to pull over and fled east toward Fulton County.
Lawyer went through Geep with officers behind him at a high rate of speed.
Then he turned onto a dirt road, where deputies temporarily lost him. They found the vehicle stopped on Enterprise Road, but Lawyer was no longer there.
During their investigation, deputies discovered the truck was stolen from an address in Baxter County and found a handgun inside during a search.
Deputies from both Fulton and Baxter County, along with a canine tracking team from the Arkansas Department of Corrections and the Baxter County Sheriff’s helicopter, began searching the area.
Around 9:50 a.m., a white pickup truck pulled up to a roadblock and stopped.
The driver was able to alert deputies the person in the backseat was who they were looking for and authorities arrested Lawyer.
According to the release, Lawyer broke into their home in Fulton County and forced the elderly couple to get into the truck and try to drive him out of the area.
The victims said as they neared the roadblock, Lawyer told them to go through it without stopping.
During their investigation, they discovered Lawyer had attempted to break-in to another home in Baxter County.
He threw a rock through a window to try and get inside but was run off by the homeowner.
Lawyer is facing a number of felony charges that include criminal attempt to commit aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, breaking or entering, fleeing, two counts of theft of property, possession of a firearm by certain persons, criminal mischief, and penalty enhancement of habitual offender.
His bond was set at $100,000 and he will appear in Baxter County Circuit Court on July 11.
