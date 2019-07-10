Poor handwriting, demeanor leads to forgery arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was poor penmanship and a man’s reaction at a bank that led authorities to an arrest in connection with a forgery case earlier this week, according to Brookland police.
Terrance Lynn Riley was arrested by Brookland police after an investigation into the theft of stolen checks from a checkbook.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police Riley had stolen multiple numbered checks from her checkbook and she had been notified by her bank that Riley had cashed one on June 17.
Officers went to a Jonesboro bank and found a copy of the check.
“It was verified that the handwriting on the check was not the victim’s handwriting or signature,” the affidavit noted.
Police also spoke to the bank teller, who identified Riley and knew him from a previous time going to the bank with the victim, according to the affidavit.
“Bank personnel stated they informed the victim of the check being cashed shortly after because of being suspicious of the check as a forgery, they stated their suspicions were from the poor writing on the check and Riley’s demeanor,” the affidavit noted.
Riley, who was arrested on suspicion of second degree forgery, was released on his own recognizance.
Riley will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.