Tropical System Could Impact Region 8 Next Week

It’s been very hot again today, but a very slow-moving line of storms will cool some off. A lot of the storm activity will die down as the sun sets though showers are certainly still possible for some later. Rain chances drop to barely anything the next few days with highs slowly cooling. By the weekend, highs will be closer to 90°F rather than the mid-90s. Rain chances also go up over the weekend thanks to what will be “Barry." The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday before making landfall in Louisiana or Texas on Saturday. Hurricane Watches have been posted for much of the Louisiana coast. 5-day rain totals could top 10 inches in some areas in Louisiana. Impacts in Arkansas start Saturday first with winds and then heavy rain. Tropical force winds could arrive in southern Arkansas as early as Saturday morning. 7-day rainfall totals show a swath of 2-7 inches through the state with the highest amounts across southern Arkansas. Things could change as the exact track of “Barry” is not set in stone. We’ll continue to watch the system closely.