Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Jim Frigo

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (KAIT/NBC News) - It was quite a wild sight for some New York commuters Monday morning.
A rogue thoroughbred horse was trotting down the median of a busy highway in New York.
A Suffolk County deputy sheriff and a police officer managed to rescue the horse.
The horse, whose name is Oppie, escaped from a farm in Brookhaven.
A tree had fallen on the horse's pen, apparently allowing Oppie to escape.
His caretaker flagged down police on the highway and they were able to walk Oppie safely back to the farm.
