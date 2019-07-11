Arkansas State volleyball skills camp in the books

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Camp season continues at Arkansas State.
Volleyball was in the spotlight Thursday afternoon in the final day of the Individual Skills Camp. The Red Wolves taught passing, setting, serving, hitting, blocking, and more for girls grades 6 through 12.
This is the first of 2 volleyball camps this summer at A-State, the Team Camp for high school squads is July 29th-31st. Preseason practice not too far away for first year head coach Santiago Restrepo.
Click above to see what he said about camp and the season to come.
