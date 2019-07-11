Bracing for Tropical Storm Barry: Storm makes landfall in Louisiana

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm churning in the Gulf of Mexico that could unleash heavy rains, gusty winds, and possibly weak tornadoes on Northeast Arkansas has weakened to a tropical storm as it entered the Louisiana coast.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the disturbance strengthened into Tropical Storm Barry just before 10 a.m. Thursday.
The storm continued to strengthen as it approached the Louisiana coast, according to the NHC. By Friday, Barry had maximum sustained winds near 65 mph. The Associated Press reported storm surge warnings had been issued for Lake Pontchartrain and Biloxi, Miss.
The storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane before it makes landfall, Meteorologist Bryan McCormick said.
When it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast, Barry is expected to bring flooding rains, storm surge, and strong winds.
Samantha Wright with the National Weather Service in Memphis said the storm has already started impacting the Mobile area, with heavy rain and short-lived tornadoes possible as it moves toward the Mid-South.
There is a marginal risk Sunday for most of the region, Wright said.
As for rain, Wright said the heaviest rainfall is expected Sunday afternoon through Monday, with the peak rainfall intensity expected early Monday.
A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for most of Region 8 due to the forecasts, Wright said.
According to a 1 p.m. report from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to dump heavy rains in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Forecasters expect 10 to 20 inches of rain throughout south-central and southeast Louisiana, as well as southwest Mississippi, with as much as 25 inches of rain possible in some areas.
The 4 p.m. report from the National Hurricane Center noted that Barry is expected to move across southern and southwest Louisiana and central Louisiana Saturday evening and through northern Louisiana on Sunday.
As it moves further inland, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan says the storm’s intensity will diminish but the massive storm will “have a lot of moisture and energy” as it approaches Arkansas.
“We may see a few little bands of showers on Saturday,” Vaughan said. “But the impacts will start being felt on Sunday and ramping up through Monday before tapering off on Tuesday.”
If it continues on its projected path, Meteorologist Zach Holder said the storm could bring anywhere from 2-6” with isolated higher amounts of rainfall in Region 8.
In addition to heavy rains, the storm will usher in sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Vaughan warns the strongest winds should reach our area Sunday night.
In addition to gusty, potentially destructive winds, tropical storms can also produce weak tornados that form quickly but don’t last long.
Region 8 also reach out to Mel Coleman, CEO of the Northeast Arkansas Electric Co-op to see if they’re preparing in anyway for the storm. Cole said the company hasn’t taken any addition steps for this particular storm but they’re ready at any given notice.
Should a tornado warning be issued for any part of Region 8, we will provide live on-air and online team coverage.
Vaughan, along with Meteorologists Bryan McCormick and Zach Holder, will be watching the weather and providing live updates online and on-air.
