July 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
Here’s a look at what’s making news this Thursday, July 11:
Weather Headlines
A cold front is poised to move through Region 8 in another couple hours.
Skies are clear following quite a bit of rain on Wednesday.
Temperatures are running a little cooler in the low 70s.
It'll still feel hot today but not as humid with afternoon highs in the low 90s.
We've lowered our chance of rain, as well. The slightly lower humidity and temperatures will continue Friday and Saturday.
News Headlines
A sudden downpour Wednesday left multiple vehicles stalled in the flooded streets of one Region 8 town.
Mayor Harold Perrin has chosen 11 people to bring unity to the city of Jonesboro.
An Ohio babysitter is charged with assault and endangering children after she allegedly abused several children in her care, including breaking one’s back.
