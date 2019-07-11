Residents, city employees pack 30,000 meals to fight hunger

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -An organization teamed up with city leaders to feed those in need.
Members of Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield and Jonesboro employees volunteered to pack 30,000 meals for local food shelters on Thursday, July 11.
Amanda Hurdle with Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield said events like this are necessary to help neighbors and struggling families get by.
“Arkansas ranks second in food insecurity in the United States,” Hurdle said. “In this day and time, it’s sad to think there are people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. All these meals will stay here and go to the food banks and food pantries in the area. So, people here in Jonesboro and outlying areas will benefit from these meals."
At least 100 employees from the city of Jonesboro also volunteered to work at the event.
“Mayor Harold Perrin is here working,” Hurdle said. “There are some Jonesboro firefighters here, some police officers, code enforcement and detectives and city employees are here participating.”
Hurdle said despite the fact so many were hard at work, the atmosphere made time fly.
“This is awesome,” Hurdle said. “This is my second one to participate in. The music the play while we’re working is amazing. It’s just a really cool environment and they keep it going so you stay motivated. Honestly, the two hours pass by very quickly. So, it’s fun. It’s a lot of fun.”
Volunteers worked at the Parker Park Community Center in north Jonesboro from about 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
