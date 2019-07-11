Man accused of putting knife to woman’s neck

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces multiple charges after Jonesboro police say he put a knife to a woman’s neck and threatened to kill her.
Officers arrested Daniel Ottis Tyler, 29, of Jonesboro on Wednesday, July 10, following a disturbance at a home in the 3200-block of Candlewood Drive.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police Tyler put a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her.
“The victim stated he moved the knife to other side of her neck and threatened to kill her again, and also threatened to shoot her,” the affidavit noted.
The victim also told police that Tyler took her phone away so she could not call authorities, but was able to get a cell phone to call police.
Officers later found Tyler in a nearby wooded area and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, interference with emergency communication, and terroristic threatening.
Tyler appeared in Craighead County District Court on July 11 before Judge David Boling who set his bond at $3,500. Boling also issued a no-contact between Tyler and the victim.
He will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
