A-State grad & former KAIT’er who voices Squidward talks 20 years of ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Nickelodeon is kicking off SpongeBob’s “Best Year Ever” tonight to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the premiere of “SpongeBob Squarepants,” their highest-rated show.
KATV, our ABC sister-station in Little Rock, talked with Rodger Bumpass, the Little Rock native who has spent two decades voicing SpongeBob’s sarcastic octopus neighbor Squidward Tentacles.
Bumpass attended Arkansas State University and majored in radio–TV and minored in theater in 1976.
Bumpass is also a former KAIT’er. He was an announcer, film processor, cameraman, audio technician, and technical director. He also wrote, produced, and performed in a late-night comedy program called Mid-Century Nonsense Festival Featuring Kumquat Theater.
