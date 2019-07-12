Argument over cigarettes has woman facing arson charge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A family argument over cigarettes has a Craighead County woman being arrested in connection with an arson case, according to Craighead County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Caroline Sue Gann of Jonesboro was arrested was after an investigation into an April 20 arson at a home on Craighead County Road 620.
According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies spoke with the victims about what happened.
One of the victims said Gann had been staying with them for a couple of weeks and that there had been an argument.
“She and Caroline had gotten into an argument about them not loaning her money to purchase cigarettes,” the affidavit noted.
However, after the argument, one of the victims said they agreed to take Gann to get some cigarettes.
One of the victims also told deputies she noticed smoke in the kitchen and saw that a pile of clothes in the laundry room had been set on fire, deputies said in the affidavit.
The fire did about $6,800 worth of damage, deputies said.
Authorities later interviewed Gann, who denied starting the fire and told authorities that one of the victims owed her $100,000 and that one of the victims started the fire, deputies said in the affidavit.
A $5,000 bond was set for Gann, who will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.