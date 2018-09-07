Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, and Flash Flooding Possible Sun-Tue

Showers and storms have developed over Region 8 this afternoon along the outer edges of Barry. No huge threats with today’s storm activity, but some of the heavier downpours could drop 1-2 inches quickly. Most of the activity dies down tonight but comes back even more widespread on Sunday. We’ll be cooler on Sunday too thanks to more rain and cloud cover, highs only rise to the mid-80s. Winds start to increase, and we could see 20-30 mph wind gusts throughout the afternoon. Overnight Sunday into Monday is when we start to see the heaviest of the rain and strongest wind gusts between 30-50 mph. When it’s all said and done on Tuesday, 2-8 inches will have fallen across Region 8. Not everyone sees the huge rainfall amounts which are why there’s such a large range of rainfall totals. It’s possible there could be small areas of more than 8 inches if the rain bands set up just right. Quick, spin-up tornadoes remain possible Sunday-Tuesday. Stay weather aware, have a way to get warnings and don’t drive through flooded roadways. After Barry leaves, we go straight back to summer where heat advisories may be needed by the end of the week.