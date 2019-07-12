Benefit planned for sheriff battling stage 4 lung cancer

Melbourne, Ark. (KAIT) - After years of serving them, a community is rallying around a Region 8 sheriff battling Stage 4 lung cancer.
Izard County Sheriff Earnie Blackley has been receiving treatment at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock for the last few weeks.
On Saturday, July 13, a benefit for Blackley will be held at the Izard County Fairgrounds in Melbourne.
There will be a BBQ dinner starting at 4, followed by a live auction at 5:30.
Admission is free but donations are welcome.
