Benefit planned for sheriff battling stage 4 lung cancer

Benefit planned for sheriff battling stage 4 lung cancer
Battling stage 4 lung cancer.
July 12, 2019 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 12:25 PM

Melbourne, Ark. (KAIT) - After years of serving them, a community is rallying around a Region 8 sheriff battling Stage 4 lung cancer.

Izard County Sheriff Earnie Blackley has been receiving treatment at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock for the last few weeks.

Izard Co. Sheriff Earnie Blackley announced on social media that he is receiving treatment at UAMS for stage 4 lung cancer.
Izard Co. Sheriff Earnie Blackley announced on social media that he is receiving treatment at UAMS for stage 4 lung cancer. (Source: Izard Co. Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

On Saturday, July 13, a benefit for Blackley will be held at the Izard County Fairgrounds in Melbourne.

There will be a BBQ dinner starting at 4, followed by a live auction at 5:30.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.

Battling stage 4 lung cancer.
Battling stage 4 lung cancer.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.