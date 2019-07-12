Owners of pasture said Black Hawk couldn’t have landed in a better location

TROUP, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Black Hawk helicopter landed in a Troup neighborhood Thursday evening.
“My husband, he was coming in from work and he was like ‘did you realize there was a black hawk in the pasture?’ and I was like ‘a what?! No’,” said Rene Stovall, the property owner where the helicopter landed.
The pilot, an Arkansas National Guard member, confirmed the UH-60 Black Hawk showed signs of what he believed was a small transmission problem during flight Thursday. The pilot said he decided to land in a field out of an abundance of caution.
The Stovalls allowed the helicopter crew to stay the night.
“I talked to them and they were calm when I got there. I know I wouldn’t have been but, it was an emergency landing,” said Scott Stovall. “It would’ve been a crash landing but they found a good open area to land in.”
While the pilots felt guilty for ruining the field, the Stovalls said they couldn’t have landed in a better spot.
“They were just being more apologetic, I said you guys don’t have to apologize to us, we’re very strong military supporters,” said Scott. “I’m just glad they weren’t hurt.”
Major William Phillips with the Arkansas National Guard said that the crew of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter made a precautionary landing in a residential backyard near Troup around 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Phillips said the Black Hawk was on a routine flight when, “electronically, something did not appear quite right to the pilots.”
“We take safety to the extreme; anytime there is anything that looks slightly off, we are going to put the bird down," Phillips said.
The Stovalls, along with their neighbors, showed the pilots some Texas hospitality by letting them spend the night and cooking for them.
The pilots in turn, allowed their big bird to become a destination for neighbors.
“The first one, that big one right there, it was really cool there was a lot of gizmos and gadgets and I got to sit in the front and the back and pretend I was flying it,” said Jordyn Simmons, a neighbor who got to take photos in the helicopter and with the pilot.
A maintenance crew on a UH-72 Lakota helicopter was sent to the site to make repairs, Phillips said. By noon on Friday, the helicopter had been repaired and was ready for take-off.
