Cedar Ridge great Spencer Reaves giving back at Summer Skills Clinic

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cedar Ridge great is giving back in Manila.
Spencer Reaves coaching up the future stars of the hardwood today in a Summer Skills Clinic. He’s teaming up with Gunnar Person, a development coach from the Kansas City area. Person refined the games of the Reaves brothers. The Clinic will make a stop in Cedar Ridge on Saturday.
Spencer averaged 15 points a game this past season in Spain.
“I like coming up here because you have kids that really love getting in the gym and getting better,” he said. “Which is something that’s not, you don’t see that a lot these days. So it’s good to come up, get these kids in the gym,give them a foundation of stuff they can work on for the future to be successful. You know I really enjoyed it. I came in halfway through season. Helped the team make the playoffs this past year. It was good. The plan for next year is I’m actually going to re-sign with that same team. Head back early September. I’ll be gone from like September to May, when the season ends and I really enjoyed it. It’s an experience, a culture change, but it’s something, I really like that challenge.”
