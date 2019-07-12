Craighead Co. health inspections: July 5-11

Ed’s Catfish 5323 E. Nettleton 7-9 Follow-up None

El Acapulco 1701 E. Highland 7-5 Follow-up None

Familie Tiez Mentoring & Outreach 1426 E. Washington 7-9 Follow-up None

Jonesboro Empowerment Academy 4615 E. Nettleton 7-8 Routine None

Kids Kingdom Child Care Center 1507 E. Matthews 7-9 Routine None

Kidsney Zone 2723 E. Nettleton 7-10 Routine None

Love’s Travel Stop #607 5101 E. Parker 7-9 Routine Open-air cold-holding unit cold holding foods at 41F and above, discontinue use of this equipment, unit shall be repaired or replaced for correction. Interior surfaces of soda fountain nozzles have organic build up, this is food contact and shall be kept cleaned and sanitized, corrected by cleaning and sanitizing interior surfaces.

Panera Bread 2213 Stadium 7-11 Routine None

Red Lobster #6371 2642 Stadium 7-5 Routine Observed food uncovered in walk in cooler. Food to be covered to prevent contamination. Corrected on site. Observed seasoning with lid off. Food should be covered to prevent contamination. Corrected on site. Observed fruit stored in a ice bath container with no ice. Potentially hazardous foods to be kept at 41F or below. Observed chemicals stored on prep table. Chemicals to be kept away from food prep surfaces. Corrected on site.

Ron’s Catfish 3213 Dan 7-5 Follow-up None

Sonic Drive Inn 3330 E. Nettleton 7-8 Routine Observed prep cooler, walk-in cooler, and reach-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at above 41 F. Potentially hazardous foods to be held at 41 F or below. Observed sliced fruit being held at above 41 F in ice bath. Level of ice must be equal to level of food in container.

Target Store T-1919 3000 E. Highland 7-5 Routine None

Trim Gym Schmoozie 1916 Race 7-10 Routine Cleaner in spray bottle not labeled, all toxic substances shall be identified, corrected by labeling cleaner.

Tropical Smoothie Café 2007-A E. Nettleton 7-8 Routine None

Tropical Sno 3198 Southwest 7-8 Routine Wash hands any time contamination could have occurred, when changing tasks, and as described in the Arkansas Rules and Regulations Pertaining To Food Establishments section 2-301.

Walmart Supercenter 45-Deli/Bakery 1815 E. Highland 7-8 Routine Observed hand wash sink in deli that hot water foot pedal has broken off. Hot water is to be available at all times at hand wash sink. Observed build up of food debris in chicken oven. Clean food contact and non food contact areas of oven.