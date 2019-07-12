Facebook breaks the case and leads to arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Facebook Marketplace post has a man facing residential burglary and theft related charges.
Jonesboro officers headed to the Self Circle apartments on Sunday, June 28.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a victim told officers while he and his roommate were at work someone had broken into their apartment through the kitchen window and stolen a large amount of property.
Officers located surveillance video that showed a black man wearing a gray shirt and jeans loading the stolen items into a tan, Buick passenger car with black rims.
The report said one week later, the victim located some of his property for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
The victim then arranged a meeting with the person online to look at the items. He and an officer made contact and confirmed the items being sold belonged to the victim. The person selling them said 33-year-old Lester Alexander of Jonesboro, also known as Gino, had asked him to sell them for him.
The report said during the investigation, officers discovered Alexander had a tan Buick car with black rims like the one in the security video.
When officers interviewed Alexander, the court document said he changed his story a couple of times about the stolen items.
The report said he was being charged with residential burglary and theft of property because he was seen on video loading the stolen items the date the break-in occurred. Also, he stated all the property was his and he’d had it for a long time. He then changed his story later and said he found it behind the apartment complex, in the grass between two buildings. He then said he gave it to the witness to hold because it was all of his property and he didn’t have a place to live.
He appeared in Craighead County District Court July 12 before Judge David Boling.
Judge Boling found probable cause to charge Alexander with residential burglary and theft of property less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000.
His bond was set at $3,500 and his next court date will be on Aug. 30.
