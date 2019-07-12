JPD K9 officer visits, teaches children about dog training, agility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -K9 dogs in law enforcement work to serve and protect the community.
But one K9 officer is also going out into the community and meeting kids.
According to a Jonesboro Police Department Facebook post, K9 Rico and partner Dustin Smith stopped in at the Success School on Friday, July 12.
Students learned all about how police K9 dogs are trained, how they track, about odor work, their agility and more.
JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said getting the dogs out into the community is important.
“I think it’s important for the community to see how these K9 partners work together,” Smith said. “Both of them working on an overall goal of keeping drugs off the streets. We also feel any positive contact with our youth in the community can give them a better understanding of the relationship between the police and the community they serve.”
The kids expressed a lot of interest and asked a ton of great questions.
“We want to build a strong bond with our youth,” Smith said. “We want to feel safe with us. We want them to feel free to approach us when they need our assistance.”
They felt the visit with the children was a success with both children and adults.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.