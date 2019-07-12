Man arrested on suspicion of rape of a juvenile

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man in custody could be charged with rape.
According to a Greene County affidavit for arrest warrant, on Thursday, July 4, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a call about an underage girl who had said an adult had inappropriately touched her and made her perform a sexual act.
The report said the alleged victim was interviewed by the ASP CAC Division on Wednesday, July 5. The girl said 35-year-old Justin Friend of Paragould had called her into a room. She said sexual acts occurred while they were in the room for about 20 minutes. The acts described fit the rape statute.
Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to issue a warrant for arrest on Wednesday, July 10.
Friend was arrested on Friday, July 12 and taken to the Greene County Jail.
He will appear in Greene County District Court on Monday, July 15.
