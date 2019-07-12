Man pours gas on victim, assaults him, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A victim told Jonesboro police that someone assaulted and poured gas on him, telling him if he called police to complain, the person would come back and set him on fire, Jonesboro police said Friday.
Phillip Beebe of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday, July 11 on suspicion of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening in the first degree in connection with the case.
Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit that officers went to Cate Street on Saturday, July 6 after getting a call about the victim being assaulted.
The report said the victim told police that he answered the door and someone believed to be Beebe, struck him. From there, Beebe went into the victim’s house, continued to hit him and poured gas on the man’s face and body.
The victim said he believed the incident was done to send a message to a family member of the victim.
A $50,000 bond was set for Beebe, who will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.