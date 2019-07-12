Media source regrets error in affidavit story

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The source for an alert Region 8 News sent out Friday afternoon about Linda Collins, has since stated they made an error in their reporting.
Region 8 News sourced and linked to their work, but we regret that decision and error.
Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, 48, was arrested June 14 on suspicion of capital murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Collins, a former state lawmaker who served in the Arkansas State House and Arkansas State Senate.
Collins was found dead June 4 outside her home on Highway 90 West near Pocahontas.
In late June, former Circuit Judge David Goodson was named as a special judge in the case, replacing Circuit Judge Harold Erwin.
